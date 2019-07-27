Southeast Washington wolf pack kills calf

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says a wolf pack in southeast Washington has attacked a second calf this month.

The Capital Press reports the department said Thursday that a range rider spotted a wolf feeding on a calf July 22 in a private pasture.

Fish and Wildlife investigators confirmed from the wounds and GPS data from a collared wolf that the Grouse Flats wolf pack killed the calf.

On July 8, the department says the pack killed a calf grazing on a department allotment in Asotin County. The pack also injured a cow Oct. 28.

Fish and Wildlife policy says the department will consider shooting one or two wolves after four attacks on livestock in 10 months or three attacks in 30 days.

Fish and Wildlife has never killed a wolf in southeast Washington.

The department killed a wolf July 13 in the OPT pack in northeast Washington.