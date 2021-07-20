South Korean gov't apologizes over virus-stricken destroyer HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 1:05 a.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s prime minister on Tuesday apologized for “failing to carefully take care of the health” of hundreds of sailors who contracted the coronavirus on a navy ship taking part in an anti-piracy mission off East Africa.
The outbreak aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great is the largest cluster South Korea's military has seen. A total of 247 of the ship's 301 crew have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days and two military planes had to be dispatched to fly them all home.