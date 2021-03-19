South Korea's capital scraps testing mandate on foreigners KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 6:13 a.m.
A health official checks names of migrant workers as they wait for coronavirus testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 19, 2021. Britain's ambassador to South Korea on Thursday criticized South Korean health authorities for mandating coronavirus tests on all foreign workers in capital Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province in a mass testing campaign that has triggered complaints about racial discrimination.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean capital on Friday withdrew its mandate that all foreign workers in the city be tested for the coronavirus — an order that had caused huge lines at testing centers and prompted accusations of discrimination.
The city will still recommend tests for foreigners employed at workplaces that are at risk of spreading infections, such as bars and small factories, said Lee Hae-seon, an official from the Seoul metropolitan government.