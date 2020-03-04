South Dakota virus prep includes in-house tests; webinars

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials said on Wednesday they have acquired the ability to test for coronavirus and will consider shutting schools if an outbreak is detected.

The state's had no confirmed cases but officials in charge of preparations say the situation is “rapidly changing." Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they assume virus infections are inevitable.

The department is hosting regular webinars for physicians and encouraging people to take precautions like washing their hands and getting flu vaccines in order to free up hospital beds for a coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll from the virus in the United States climbed to 11 on Wednesday. The virus has been especially severe in Washington, where researchers believe it may have spread for weeks without being detected.