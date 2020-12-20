South Dakota's COVID-19 case count continues to decline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota over the last two weeks continued to fall compared to the rest of the country, although the state’s death count still remains high on a per capita basis.

State health officials on Sunday reported 391 cases in the last day, for a total of 94,727 infections since the start of the pandemic. The state that had been among the worst in the country for the coronarius in late summer and fall now ranks 16th for new cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.