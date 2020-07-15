South Dakota records 80 new cases, 2 deaths from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota on Wednesday recorded 80 new cases of COVID-19, along with two deaths from the disease.

While the number of new cases is the highest recorded this week, the average number of new cases over the last two weeks has remained mostly constant. Pennington County, which contains Rapid City, recorded the most cases, with 25.

The deaths were two men in their 70s. One was from Butte County, and the other was from Pennington.

Major retailers and elected leaders across the nation have pushed for requirements to wear masks in an effort to hamper the spread of the coronavirus. While South Dakota retailers like Walmart will start to require masks in their stores on Monday, a state-backed mandate for masks appears unlikely anytime soon.

Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted on Wednesday, “As I said months ago, the call to apply a one-size-fits-all approach to #COVID19 is herd mentality; it’s not leadership.”

The state has recorded 7,652 cases of COVID-19, but about 87% have recovered. A total of 111 people have died over the course of the pandemic.