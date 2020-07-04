South Dakota officials confirm 50 new coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Health officials in South Dakota have confirmed 50 new coronavirus cases.

As of Saturday morning, the state has seen 7,028 cases and 97 deaths. The state has 869 active cases and only 54 people are currently hospitalized.

Minnehaha County has seen the most cases by far with 3,659 confirmed infections. Pennington County has seen the second highest number of cases at 556, although health officials have warned that President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July rally at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening could spread the virus across the state.