South Dakota moisture looks good in 1st weekly crop report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The first weekly crop report of the year in South Dakota shows plenty of moisture available for South Dakota farmers.

The Agriculture Department says in its monthly crop report that topsoil moisture supplies in the state are rated 99 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 98 percent in those categories.

The state's winter wheat crop also looks to be in good shape, with only 3 percent of the crop rated less than fair and 38 percent rated good or excellent.