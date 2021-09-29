South Dakota lawmakers question Noem's meeting with daughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican and Democratic legislators alike said Wednesday they want more details from Gov. Kristi Noem's administration on a meeting last year that included the governor, her daughter and state employees overseeing an agency that had moved to deny her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser.
In response to the report from The Associated Press this week, the Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee will look into the matter when it meets at the end of October, according to the committee chairman, state Sen. Ryan Schoenfish. The Republican governor has dismissed the report as an attack on her family, but lawmakers from within her party said they want answers from her administration on what happened.