SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Friday he had joined 10 other states to file suit against President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees.

The lawsuit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government.