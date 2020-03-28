South Dakota Sen. John Thune tests negative for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune tested negative for COVID-19, his spokesman said Saturday.

The 59-year-old Republican returned to his home state of South Dakota this week after experiencing flulike symptoms. Spokesman Ryan Wrasse said Thune's doctor recommended he be tested for the coronavirus on Friday. Thune is the senate majority whip.

Wrasse said the fact that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has COVID-19 factored into the doctor's decision to request the test. Paul kept working in the Senate for six days after getting tested, saying he had no symptoms.

South Dakota's other senator, Republican Mike Rounds, is self-isolating at his family farm following the vote on a $2.2 trillion fiscal package aimed at shoring up the nation’s economy.

Rounds has told reporters he is taking the precaution in part because his wife, Jean, is at higher risk for coronavirus following her treatment for cancer. He said he's not feeling symptoms but plans to take the precaution for seven to 10 days.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.