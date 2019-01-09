South Dakota National Guard copter, crew leave for SW border

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Army National Guard helicopter and crew will provide aerial detection and monitoring for U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the Southwest border.

The Guard says the UH-72 Lakota helicopter and crew left for Arizona this week. The soldiers will work with the Arizona National Guard to bring additional air reconnaissance and help enhance border security operations.

The four-person crew of pilots and an analyst is expected to support the mission for up to 90 days.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem approved the request from the National Guard Bureau to provide aviation reconnaissance support. Multiple states are providing similar support for the Texas, Arizona and New Mexico National Guard.

It's the fourth time the South Dakota National Guard has sent aircraft and crews for Southwest border support.