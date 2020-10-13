South Dakota AG had no alcohol in system day after crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had no alcohol in his bloodstream when he was tested the day after his car struck and killed a pedestrian, state officials said Tuesday.

Ravnsborg initially told a county sheriff that he thought he struck a deer the night of Sept. 12 on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore in central South Dakota. He said it was only the next morning, when he had returned to the scene, when he found he had struck a man.

The family of the man killed, 55-year-old Joseph Boever, has questioned Ravnsborg’s account. State officials investigating the case offered a few of their findings so far, including Ravnsborg's toxicology report.

The attorney general was driving home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser some 110 miles (180 kilometers) away in Redfield when the crash happened. Ravnsborg had said he had nothing to drink, and announced in public statement that he had had his blood drawn by investigators at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 — 13 hours after the crash.

Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said a toxicology report found “zero” alcohol in Ravnsborg's blood.

Price said an autopsy had been completed on Boever, and he died of traumatic injuries from the crash. He said more complete information from Boever's autopsy could take several weeks.

Investigators also released audio and transcripts from Ravnsborg's 911 call the night of the accident. They released little else and said the investigation may take several more weeks. Price said investigators have faced delays as they travel back and forth from North Dakota and they wait for the complete autopsy report.

Ravnsborg is a Republican, serving his first term in office after winning election in 2018.

A crash reconstruction expert from Wyoming and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting the South Dakota Highway Patrol in the investigation. Such accidents would ordinarily be investigated by the South Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which answers to the attorney general’s office. The other agencies took on the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

South Dakota law requires pedestrians to walk on the side of the road facing oncoming traffic when walking near highways like the one where the crash occurred.