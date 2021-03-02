South Carolina opens up vaccine access to most of state MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press/Report for America March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 1:10 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The majority of people living in South Carolina will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting next week, state officials announced Tuesday.
The state will move to Phase 1B of its vaccine plan beginning Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference. Teachers, grocery store employees and people with certain medical conditions can sign up for vaccine appointments then.