South Carolina lighthouse to get modern lighting system

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a South Carolina lighthouse will likely remain dark for another month or so as they overhaul its lighting system.

The original light in the Sullivan's Island Lighthouse went dark in November.

Coast Guard spokesman Lt. James Zorn told The Post and Courier the old system was cumbersome, so officials decided to replace it with a modern light.

But Zorn says it will take a few months to order the parts and assemble the new light.

The good news for workers is the 162-foot (49-meter) tall lighthouse was built in 1962 with an elevator.

Zorn says the new light should be shining just as bright as the old one by the end of January.

___

https://www.postandcourier.com/news/the-sullivan-s-island-lighthouse-went-dark-last-month-and/article_3f5b0a0c-fcd1-11e8-9f1e-dfba2f6942e7.html

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com