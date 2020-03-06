South Carolina health system to acquire 3 hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A health system in South Carolina announced it plans to purchase two medical groups, sparking criticism from some lawmakers.

Prisma Health said Thursday it intends to acquire KershawHealth and Providence Health, news outlets reported. Both are currently owned by LifePoint Health. The acquisition would need to meet legal and regulatory requirements before it could be made final.

Prisma Health would obtain KershawHealth, Providence and Providence Northeast hospitals with the acquisition. It would also take over a freestanding emergency room in Fairfield County, according to news outlets.

Multiple lawmakers in Richland County criticized the move, The State of Columbia reported. Some were concerned about possible changes to the quality of care. Others feared more employees would be laid off, citing recent layoffs of more than 300 workers.

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement Thursday in support of the purchase.

“This proposed acquisition would provide new opportunities to enhance clinical quality and improve access to affordable care for patients in the Midlands and beyond,” McMaster said.