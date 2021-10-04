South Carolina elections director resigns ahead of schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission has left her position several months earlier than planned, with the agency saying she's taking a new job at a nonprofit that provides cybersecurity resources to election-related entities.
Marci Andino had planned to step away from her role Dec. 31 but left office on Friday to take over as director of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center, part of the nonprofit Center for Internet Security, commission spokesman Chris Whitmire told The State newspaper.