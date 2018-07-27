South Carolina Sen. Hembree in hospital with brain aneurysm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The family of a state senator from South Carolina says he is in the hospital after suffering from a swollen blood vessel in his brain.

Sen. Greg Hembree's daughter said he was conscious Thursday as he was taken by paramedics from his Little River home to the hospital.

Nora Hembree Battle told The Sun News of Myrtle Beach that doctors say Hembree's prognosis is good, but he will likely be in the hospital for weeks recovering from the brain aneurysm.

Battle says her father was surrounded by family and was cracking jokes.

The 57-year-old Republican was elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving as solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties for 13 years.

Battle says the family is asking for prayers and privacy as Hembree recovers.

