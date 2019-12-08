South Carolina ACLU names new executive director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A national civil rights organization is promoting someone who has pushed for changes in the criminal justice system and expansion of LGBT rights as the new leader of its South Carolina chapter.

The American Civil Liberties Union said Frank Knaack will become its executive director in South Carolina on Jan. 21.

Knaack first worked at the ACLU as an intern in 2001. He said his emphasis is with criminal and racial justice, government surveillance and the rights of immigrants.

Knaack also spent time as the executive director of both the Montana Innocence Project and the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.

Knaack takes over for Shaundra Young Scott.

“Frank’s expertise in protecting the rights of those most marginalized and in repairing a broken justice system will help us expand our reach and effectiveness, and we are very excited to have someone of his caliber to lead us in this new chapter,” state ACLU Board President James Morton said.