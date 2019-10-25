Sound Transit abandons pricey Seattle light rail tunnels

SEATTLE (AP) — Sound Transit board members have abandoned ideas for a $450 million tunnel into Seattle's historic central Ballard, a $200 million bored tunnel through West Seattle's Pigeon Point neighborhood, and a fully elevated trackway in Sodo that would have blocked light-rail travel during construction.

The Seattle Times reports that cheaper options that serve the same number of passengers and will still cost hundreds of millions of dollars will now gain momentum during environmental studies.

Politicians on the 18-member board have entertained dozens of alignment concepts since 2016, when voters passed the $54 billion ST3 tax measure to expand regional rail and bus services. The agency promised West Seattle stations in 2030 and stations from south downtown to Seattle Center and Ballard by 2035.

A projected 35,000 daily passengers would ride between West Seattle and Sodo, plus 52,000 between Ballard and South Lake Union. Tens of thousands more would use a new downtown tunnel and stations.