TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Sony DADC is cutting about 100 workers at a western Indiana plant that began cranking out compact discs in the 1980s and will move all the plant's gaming and disc manufacturing to Austria.

The workforce reduction will likely occur in March and disc manufacturing will end at the Terre Haute plant in mid-2022, said Lisa Gephardt, senior director of corporate communications for Sony Corp. of America.