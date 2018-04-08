Songwriters Series to kick off at Hunt Hill

A concert April 13 at 7 p.m. will kick off a Songwriters Series at Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford.

The first concert will be held at Hunt Hill’s newly-renovated performance and events space that houses a Steinway piano.

“I wanted a great place to hear incredible singer/songwriters without having to drive into the city” says Songwriters Series founder and host Corey Durkin.

“And what we’ve created is an intensely personal, intimate, curated experience where we choose the absolute best and most creative performers to grace our stage,” Durkin said.

The series is a fresh, curator-led approach to live music that aims to deliver high-quality performances with a unique format of improvisation and venue for artistic expression.

At each concert, two singer/songwriters will share the stage and trade songs throughout a two-hour show.

In between songs, they’ll be interviewed to share the stories behind their creations, the details of their writing process and to give the audience a chance to connect with their artistry.

The series is suitable for families, as well as couples.

“It can be tough to find really unique and exciting things to do in our state,” Durkin said. “Our team is incredibly excited about creating an environment where couples can come to hear the quality of music that they’d normally have to travel to Manhattan to hear and where kids can be inspired by great musicians to pick up an instrument or continue on their own musical journey.”

Admission is free, but priority seating is available at notyouraverageconcert.com.