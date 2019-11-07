Songwriters Series concert set for Nov. 8

The Songwriter’s Series will present its next musical program Nov. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the 19 main venue on the Village Green in New Milford.

The event will feature music by Brian Jarvis and Meredith Rose.

Local musician Corey Durkin coordinates the series.

At each concert, two singer/songwriters will share the stage and trade songs throughout a two-hour show.

In between songs, Durkin encourages the performers to share the stories behind their music and explain the details of their writing process, giving the audience a chance to connect with the performers.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Admission includes a free drink ticket. A cash bar and food will be available.

For more information and RSVP, visit notyouraverageconcert.com.