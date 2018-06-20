Songwriters Series concert set for June 29

The Songwriters Series in New Milford will move to a new location in town for its third show of the year.

The next concert will be held June 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.

The series began this spring and drew crowds that led the organizer Corey Durkin to seek a new home to accommodate the crowd.

“I’m so enthused by our community’s response to the first concert,” said Durkin, a native of New Milford and the founder and host of the series.

“I am so proud to say that we’ve created an intensely personal and intimate experience where we select the most talented and creative performers to grace our stage,” he said.

At each concert, two singer/songwriters will share the stage and trade songs throughout a two-hour show.

In between songs, Durkin encourages the performers to share the stories behind their music and explain the details of their writing process, giving the audience a chance to connect with the performers.

“Our team is incredibly excited about having created an environment where couples can come to hear the quality of music that they’d normally have to travel to Manhattan to hear and where kids can be inspired by great musicians to pick up an instrument or continue on their own musical journey,” he said.

Tickets are free and priority seating reservations can be made by visiting notyouraverageconcert.com.