Songs of the season

The frigid temperature did not deter residents of the Greater New Milford area from attending three holiday events on the Village Green Dec. 16. Horse and wagon rides around the Green, the annual Carol Sing and the Parade of Lights each drew large crowds. The Carol Sing, inaugurated in 1977 in conjunction with the New Milford Commission on the Arts by Skitch Henderson, then the conductor of the New York Pops and a New Milford resident, who died in 2005, was held at the bandstand. The Parade of Lights featured a parade of decorated fire trucks and other vehicles (see Page S1). For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.