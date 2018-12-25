Some residents return to evacuated Sydney high-rise

SYDNEY (AP) — Some residents have been able to return to their apartments in a 36-story Sydney high-rise evacuated a day earlier when cracking was heard and an internal support wall failed.

Around 3,000 people were evacuated Monday from the newly opened Opal Tower overlooking Sydney's Olympic Park and the surrounding area as engineers examined the building amid fears it might collapse.

Cracks were found in walls on the 10th floor and 51 apartments were declared unsafe. Police escorted residents of those apartments back inside to retrieve belongings but they have been forced to spend Christmas in other accommodations.

Shortly after midnight, police allowed residents of the remainder of the building's 392 apartments to return home.

Engineers and building managers were continuing to monitor the situation Tuesday.