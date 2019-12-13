Some lawmakers want cautious approach to Maine utility deal

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Some lawmakers in Maine want regulators to take a cautious approach to the terms of a deal between utility companies.

Electric company Emera Maine and potential buyer ENMAX of Canada have said the acquisition would bring major rate cuts to parts of the state. First, the Maine Public Utilities Commission must ensure the sale presents a net benefit to customers.

Maine Public reports the commission is slated to meet Tuesday to decide on next steps. State Rep. Nicole Grohoski of Ellsworth told Maine Public she is opposed to the deal. She said the commission should require a publicly litigated proceeding. Grohoski said the question isn't “whether ENMAX is a good utility to serve the people that I represent, but the best utility.”

Maine Public reports ENMAX is looking to buy Emera for $1.2 billion.