Some claims against state tossed in youth center abuse cases

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has partially dismissed two lawsuits alleging abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center, saying one complaint “consists of nothing more than invective and bald conclusions.” But attorneys who have filed hundreds of similar cases say they will fill in the details soon.
Nearly 450 men and women have sued the state alleging they were abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly the Youth Development Center. Their allegations span six decades and involve more than 150 staffers at the Manchester facility, but most of the lawsuits are nearly identical and include few specifics.