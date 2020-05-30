Some businesses, galleries open at Kent Barns

Spectrum/The state began Phase 1 of reopening businesses May 20, 2020. Several art galleries and businesses at the Kent Barns complex in Kent are among those who have announced their openings and latest offerings. less Spectrum/The state began Phase 1 of reopening businesses May 20, 2020. Several art galleries and businesses at the Kent Barns complex in Kent are among those who have announced their openings and latest ... more Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Some businesses, galleries open at Kent Barns 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Kent Barns, an open-air enclave with shops and art galleries, is open again for business.

Businesses began opening May 20, the first day of Phase 1 of re-opening the state.

“Our galleries and shops are working to establish protocols to keep visitors and staff safe,” Kent Barns management said in a press release.

Several art galleries are located at the 6 N. Main St. site and will offer events in the coming days and weeks.

Kenise Barnes Fine Art will open a two-person exhibition, “Irish Blue Each Spring,” June 6.

The show will feature sculptural installations by Julie Maren of Denver, Colo., and abstract paintings by Janna Watson of Toronto, Canada.

The Ober Gallery will open a show of new paintings by Karen LeSage the weekend of May 29-31.

It will continue through June 28.

To view a virtual tour, text 860-488-1963.

Craven Contemporary will open its next show, “Wordsmiths,” June 6.

The group show features text based works by leading artists, including David Shrigley, Jonas Wood, Hank Willis Thomas, Deborah Kass and others.

Eckert Fine Art is featuring an online show, “Windows in Time.”

A re-opening of the gallery is planned in the coming weeks.

House of Books opened May 20 for curbside pickup and began offering some contact free browsing.

For more information, email info@houseofbooksct.com.

RT Facts Design & Antiques remains closed to the public, but orders and production continutes.

New inventory is added to their website and gallery regularly.

For more information, or to set up a self-guided gallery tour, email natalie@rtfacts.com.

109 Cheese Market offers Kent deliveries Fridays through Sundays.

Orders for cheese, wine and gourmet food can be placed online.

Wine orders will be filled by the business’ Ridgefield store and will be delivered to a residence.

There is a one case minimum for Kent deliveries.

Swyft is open for patio pickup.

Takeout hours are Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. Orders can be placed as early as 2 p.m.