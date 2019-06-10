Some Ohio farmers won't plant crops at all because of rain

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The constant rains this spring are leaving some Ohio farmers wondering whether they'll be able to plant any crops this year.

Just one-third of Ohio's corn crop had been planted as of a week ago. In normal years, farmers in the state would have nearly all of their corn fields planted.

Soybean planting also is way behind because of the wet weather.

U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show that only Indiana is farther off the pace than Ohio when it comes to the delays in planting.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation tells The Blade newspaper that farmers in the northwestern part of the state have been hit the hardest.

The farm bureau says it's the worst planting season since it started tracking planting progress in the 1970s.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/