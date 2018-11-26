Some Iowa, Nebraska highways still covered with snow, ice

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some highways and other roadways remain covered with snow or ice following the wind-whipped snowstorm that blasted through much of Nebraska and the southern half of Iowa.

The Nebraska Transportation Department reported Monday that portions of several state and U.S. highways are still closed from Sunday's snow or ice accumulations in southern and southeast Nebraska. Interstate 29 in the southwestern corner of Iowa remains partially covered with snow, and Interstate 80 on the eastern end of the state was completely covered but passable.

The heaviest Nebraska snow occurred Sunday in the southeast corner of the state, with Tecumseh reporting 9 inches (23 centimeters). The National Weather Service says the storm dumped 17 inches (43 centimeters) on Oskaloosa in south-central Iowa.

The weather service hasn't forecast snow for either state until possibly Thursday in Nebraska.