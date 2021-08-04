Some Florida school districts defy DeSantis, require masks ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, The Associated Press Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 4:25 p.m.
1 of11 Christine O'Riley, a school teacher and the mother of a child under 12 holds her protest umbrella outside the school board building ahead of their Tuesday evening meeting to discuss the masking issue Aug. 3, 2021. Around 50 people gathered outside the Duval County School Board building in Jacksonville, Fla., in support of having mandatory masking of teachers and students ahead of the school board taking up the issue in their Tuesday evening meeting. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden mandating masks in Florida's public schools despite CDC recommendations to wear masks due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections which are particularly high in Northeast Florida. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Will Hartley, 10, Lila Hartley, 12, and Gabby Waxman hold their signs in support of masking in schools at a rally before Tuesday evening's school board building Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla.. Around 50 people gathered outside the Duval County School Board building in support of having mandatory masking of teachers and students ahead of the school board taking up the issue in their Tuesday evening meeting. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden mandating masks in Florida's public schools despite CDC recommendations to wear masks due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections which are particularly high in Northeast Florida. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Lori Eisenberg-Castro and her daughter, Eyla, 8, participate in a pro-mask rally outside the school board building Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Around 50 people gathered outside the Duval County School Board building in support of having mandatory masking of teachers and students ahead of the school board taking up the issue in their Tuesday evening meeting. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden mandating masks in Florida's public schools despite CDC recommendations to wear masks due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections which are particularly high in Northeast Florida. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Ira Gardner, 7 holds his sign in support of masking in schools before Tuesday evening's school board meeting Aug. 3, 2021. Around 50 people gathered outside the Duval County School Board building in Jacksonville, Fla., in support of having mandatory masking of teachers and students ahead of the school board taking up the issue in their Tuesday evening meeting. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden mandating masks in Florida's public schools despite CDC recommendations to wear masks due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections which are particularly high in Northeast Florida. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 The main auditorium of the school board chambers was full with socially distanced seating, with more spectators and speakers outside the room in an overflow seating area Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Over 40 people were on the list for public comments to address the Duval County School Board in Jacksonville, Fla., to express their feelings about mandatory masking of teachers and students during Tuesday evening's board meeting. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden mandating masks in Florida's public schools despite CDC recommendations to wear masks due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections which are particularly high in Northeast Florida. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 RN Zoe Zinis puts on fresh protective layers before entering the room of an infected patient in the COVID-19 ward at UF Health's downtown in Jacksonville, Fla., campus Friday, July 30, 2021. The second surge of COVID-19 infections in Jacksonville is stretching the capacity of area medical facilities to care for patients. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Wearing layers of protective gear, RN Taylor Perri prepares her equipment tray for the next patient as she works in the COVID-19 ward at UF Health's downtown in Jacksonville, Fla., campus Friday, July 30, 2021. The second surge of COVID-19 infections in Jacksonville is stretching the capacity of area medical facilities to care for patients. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MIAMI (AP) — Despite a ban by Gov. Ron DeSantis, two Florida school districts have decided to require masks when children return to classrooms because of dramatic rises in coronavirus infections, with the state leading the country in hospitalizations.
School boards in Duval County, home to Jacksonville, and Alachua County, home to Gainesville, made the decision based on rising hospitalizations and new cases of the coronavirus. The surge has hit parts of northeast Florida particularly hard.
Written By
ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON