Somalia's unrest continues over president's stay in power

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Soldiers angry over the president’s extended stay in power took up key positions across Somalia's capital on Monday, but there was none of the gunfire that shattered the previous night in Mogadishu.
As the mutinous soldiers stationed themselves at key intersections with truck-mounted machine guns, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble called for a cease-fire and an emergency meeting to discuss the country’s security. He urged security forces “not to mingle with politics.”