Solo recital set at Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a solo recital with pianist and composer Timothy Alexandre Wallace Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

The program, “A Matter of Interpretation,” will feature works by illustrious composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Frederic Chopin, Fran Liszt and Maurice Ravel.

The concert will include “Chromatic Fantasy” and “Fugue” by Bach, “Un Sospiro” (from Trois Etudes de Concert) by Schubert, “Scherzo” in B flat minor by Chopin and “D’Eauby” by Ravel.

As part of his program, Wallace will have interactive moments with the audience focusing on ‘interpretations of music - what an artist can do.”

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.