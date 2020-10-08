Soldiers to be honored at ceremony

Two soldiers from New Milford who served during the Revolutionary War will be honored Oct. 11.

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold a grave marking dedication ceremony at Center Cemetery across from New Milford Hospital at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. It is limited to 100 people, and RSVP is required by emailing bbutler5129@gmail.com.

The ceremony will honor and remember Pvt. Samuel Phillips and Pvt. Jeruel Phillips, two African American soldiers from New Milford.

In addition, the ceremony will recognize Jeruel’s two brothers, Reuben and Shubel Phillips, who also served in the Revolutionary War.

Two of the soldier’s sisters married men who also served in the war: Philip Phillips married Elizabeth Phillips and Thaddeus Jacklin married Hulda Phillips.