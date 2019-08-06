Solar industry wants regulators to drop consultant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The solar industry and several environmental organizations want South Carolina's utility regulators to drop a consulting firm with ties to the state's largest investor-owned utilities.

The Post and Courier reports that the South Carolina Solar Business Alliance and Southern Alliance for Clean Energy were among the groups that sent letters to the state Public Service Commission on Monday. They asked the panel to reconsider its contract with Pegasus Global Holdings.

The consulting firm picked by the seven utility commissioners is tasked with helping set prices big power companies will pay for electricity from independent solar providers.

The critics say Pegasus and one of the firm's top leaders have a history with Duke Energy and Dominion Energy.

Duke and Dominion said they had nothing to do with the selection of Pegasus.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com