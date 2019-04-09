Soil moisture supplies in good shape across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A wet spring across South Dakota has soil moisture in good shape for the spring planting season.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 99% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 98% in those categories.

South Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated 2% poor, 52% fair, 44% good and 2% excellent.