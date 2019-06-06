https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Soggy-roof-collapses-at-school-no-one-was-in-13950126.php
Roof collapses into classroom; no one was in school
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A roof has collapsed into a classroom at a school in the Grand Rapids area, less than a week after students were dismissed for summer.
The collapse occurred at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming, which is part of the Godfrey-Lee district. No one was injured.
Superintendent Kevin Polston says the partial collapse happened overnight. The cause isn't known yet. That section of the school was built nearly a century ago in 1925.
The last day of classes in the Godfrey-Lee district was last Friday.
This story has been corrected to say last day of school year was last Friday, not Monday.
