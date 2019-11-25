Sockeye salmon run falters, but Idaho officials optimistic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Fisheries managers are optimistic a program to save imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon is heading in the right direction despite few of the ocean-going fish making it back to central Idaho this year.

Of the 735,000 young sockeye released in Idaho in 2017, only 17 survived the 900-mile (1,400-kilometer) journey to the Pacific Ocean and then back again to arrive as adults in the Sawtooth Basin near Stanley.

But John Powell of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said late last week that fish raised to adults in hatcheries will keep the population going. Biologists also released 610 adults this fall into central Idaho lakes to spawn naturally.

Powell also says biologists have solved problems that caused most of the young hatchery sockeye to die shortly after being released into the wild in 2017.