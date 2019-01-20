Sociologist and intellectual, Nathan Glazer, dead at 95

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sociologist Nathan Glazer, who assisted on a classic study of conformity, "The Lonely Crowd," and co-authored a groundbreaking document of non-conformity, "Beyond the Melting Pot," has died. He was 95.

Glazer's daughter, Sarah Glazer, confirmed her father died at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Glazer was among the last of the public intellectuals who influenced culture and politics in the mid-20th century. Starting in the 1940s, Glazer was a writer and editor for Commentary, and The New Republic, and wrote or co-wrote numerous books. With peers such as Daniel Bell and Irving Howe, Glazer had a wide range of interests, "a notion of universal competence," from foreign policy to Modernist architecture, subject of one his latter books, "From a Cause to a Style."

A radical in his youth, he was regarded as a founding "neo-conservative," a label he resisted.