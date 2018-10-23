Soares, Stasiak art to be shown

White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will present an exhibit. “Energy, 2018 Collection, featuring photos/graphics by fine art photographers Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak, Nov. 2-25.

A reception with the artists will be held Nov. 11 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The show may be seen at the wintery at 32 Route 37 East Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In other news, Soares and Stasiak, who make up the Hummingbird Duo, will perform Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the farm’s quince festival.