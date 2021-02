Emily M. Olson / Hearst Connecticut Media /

Due to the anticipated snow accumulation, New Milford Public Schools will operate remotely Monday, Schools Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo, wrote in an email sent to parents Monday morning.

According to the email, a separate message will be sent from each child's principal with the remote learning schedule for the day. If families lose power at their homes, parents should contact their child’s school, the superintendent said.