NYC mayor: City to review 'what happened' in snowstorm

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he understands why people are frustrated that city officials were caught off guard by a snowstorm that stranded some New Yorkers in their cars for hours.

De Blasio said on NY1 Friday that the city "will do a full review of what happened here."

Bridges and major roads were opened Friday after many closures caused by crashes during Thursday's storm.

Some drivers woke up in their cars Friday morning after being stuck on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx overnight.

More snow was falling north and west of the city Friday. Schools were closed or were opening with delays in upstate districts including in the Albany and Syracuse areas.

The storm contributed to at least seven deaths across the country.