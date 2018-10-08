Snapshots of Nobel economics winners Nordhaus and Romer

NAME: William Nordhaus

BIRTHDATE: May 31, 1941

BIRTHPLACE: Albuquerque, New Mexico

DOCTORATE: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1967)

CURRENT JOB: Economist, Yale University

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pioneered climate-change economics, creating models to help guide policymakers.

FAMILY TIE: Brother Robert, who died in 2016, was an energy lawyer, congressional staffer and federal official who wrote parts of the Clean Air Act of 1970.

____

NAME: Paul Romer

BIRTHDATE: November 7, 1955.

BIRTHPLACE: Denver

DOCTORATE: University of Chicago (1983)

CURRENT JOB: Economist, New York University's Stern School of Business

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Studied what distinguishes countries that enjoyed faster long-term economic growth and what governments can do to foster innovation.

FAMILY TIE: Father, Roy Romer, was the governor of Colorado from 1987 to 1999 and also served as a Democratic national chairman.