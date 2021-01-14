Smoking boosts risk for rare, often fatal, bleeding stroke

People who smoke, especially those genetically predisposed to doing so, are at much higher risk for a rare but often fatal type of bleeding stroke, new research shows. And the more you smoke, the higher the risk.
The study, published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Stroke, provides evidence of a causal link between smoking and subarachnoid hemorrhage, or SAH. That's when a blood vessel on the surface of the brain ruptures and bleeds into the space between the brain and the skull. This accounts for 5% of all strokes and affects mainly middle-aged adults; half of the people who have SAH strokes are under age 55. One-third of people who have them die within days or weeks. Those who survive have a high rate of disability or cognitive impairment.