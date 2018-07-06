‘Smokin’ in the Hill’s on tap

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will hold the 10th annual “Smokin’ in the Hills” summer barbecue July 7 at 5 p.m.

The event will feature live music, a BBQ dinner and an auction at the tobacco barn at Hunt Hill Farm, 81 Crossmon Road.

The menu will include grilled tenderloin, gremolata chicken and seasoned desserts prepared by Chef Mary Kravec, wine provided by Spring Hill Vineyards and beer provided by Veracious Brewing Company.

General admission is $75 per person. A ticket that includes the barbecue and a $25 donation to the children’s camp is $100.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0300.