Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit in Louisiana, Mississippi

POLLOCK, La. (AP) — An LSU AgCenter facility is getting ready to host a traveling exhibit called Water/Ways, from the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street program.

Director Christine Bergeron says it the first such exhibit for the Grant Walker Educational Center in Pollock.

The exhibit examines water's role as an essential component for life on the planet and its environmental, cultural and historical impacts. At each stop, there are different local activities and events.

One copy is traveling through Louisiana and another through Mississippi.

The Louisiana copy is at the Schepis Museum in Columbia through Nov. 10. The one in Mississippi is at the Ocean Springs Municipal Library through Nov. 30. From there, it will go to the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson.