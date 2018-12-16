Small plane makes emergency landing on California beach

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A small-engine plane made an emergency landing on a Southern California beach but no one aboard or on the ground was hurt.

The Orange County Fire Authority says the Cessna airplane touched down on Doheny State Beach in Dana Point Saturday afternoon.

The pilot told authorities he took off from John Wayne and was on a leisurely flight when the plane lost power.

Fire Capt. Tony Bommarito said the pilot landed on an empty stretch of sand, away from beachgoers.