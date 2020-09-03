Small plane, 1 aboard, crashes in Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (AP) — A small plane with only the pilot aboard crashed Wednesday in the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, authorities said

A single-engine Piper PA-20-135 plunged into some trees in the park in Rappahannock County at about 1:30 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA statement had no immediate word on the fate of the pilot or the identity of the person.

Park officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon that it was investigating the crash and would “release more details as we know them.”

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it was investigating the crash in the Luray area, near one of the entrances to the large park. The agency said it was not traveling to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.