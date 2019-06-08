https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Small-plane-carrying-2-people-crashes-on-Long-13962128.php
Small plane carrying 2 people crashes on Long Island
SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane carrying two people has crashed on Long Island.
The Federal Aviation Authority said in a statement that the Beechcraft A36 plane crashed in Southold, New York at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. No information on the conditions of the two people on board was immediately known.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
